ST. LOUIS – Most major metropolitan areas don’t fair too well in movies and shows set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. But in the upcoming streaming series “Twisted Metal,” St. Louis endures – albeit behind a giant wall.

Based on the PlayStation video game series, this adaptation of “Twisted Metal” takes place 20 years after “the world fell to ****,” according to the trailer’s narrator and star of the series, Anthony Mackie. In this world, the big cities tossed out all their criminals and erected giant walls to protect themselves. Mackie’s character, a sarcastic, foul-mouthed speedster, makes his living by driving goods and supplies from one city to another.

A new trailer for the half-hour action-comedy series, released Monday, shows downtown St. Louis has survived the calamity by installing a wall along the Mississippi Riverfront and wrapping around the surrounding neighborhoods. The brief glance shows the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse still standing. More observant St. Louisans can also pick out One Metropolitan Square, the Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court building, and Busch Stadium.

It’s unclear how far north and south—and west, for that matter—the giant wall extends.

The trailer shows other locales like “New” San Francisco and “Lost” Vegas amidst the explosions and open-road mayhem.

“Twisted Metal” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, July 27.