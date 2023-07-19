ST. LOUIS – Local soccer fans were sporting their St. Louis City SC jerseys Wednesday while watching the MLS All-Star game at Amsterdam Tavern on Morgan Ford Road in south St. Louis.

“Now that we have a team, it’s just grown my love of this game exponentially,” said Chad Corno, a St. Louis City SC fan.

City SC players Tim Parker and Roman Burki represented St. Louis in the All-Star contest. Fans said it’s been a magical ride from an expansion team to the top of the Western Conference standings.

“Everybody was just ready to explode with excitement,” said Britnee Palshan, a St. Louis City SC fan.

She and her friend Jaccie Guthrie were wearing Roman Burki jerseys.

“He’s my favorite player,” Guthrie said.

She shares season tickets and describes the atmosphere at home matches as electric.

Andrew Carnahan, another fan sharing season tickets, believes the exit of the St. Louis Rams, coupled with the rich soccer history in St. Louis, opened doors.

“The whole city was kind of hungry for something to go after,” he said.