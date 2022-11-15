ST. LOUIS – On the day before the first-ever professional soccer match at CITYPARK in St. Louis, business operators near the new stadium are ready to welcome soccer fans.

“They’ll be tailgating all along 21st Street tomorrow, probably starting pretty early,” said Jeff Ward, general manager for Schlafly Tap Room. “They’re die-hard fans.”

Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing have created a new, non-alcoholic beer called Match Day Light. The beverage will be available during a 4 p.m. tailgating event at the Schlafly Tap Room, before the international friendly between the CITY2 team and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

“This is a non-alcoholic version of our classic English Pale Ale,” Ward said.

Hunter Ricks is the manager of Maggie O’Brien’s. The bar and restaurant underwent renovations, in part to prepare for an influx of soccer fans.

“It’s a little more modern,” Ricks said. “We’ve opened up some rooms, hoping to accommodate the soccer fans across the street. We’re ready.”

The business also added lights and new signage out front. Ricks said that even though it is expected to be cold on Wednesday, she is expecting a big crowd.

“St. Louis is a sports town,” Ricks said. “We love our sports.”

Syberg’s on Market Street is also within walking distance of the new soccer stadium. The bar and restaurant are popular destinations for St. Louis sports fans.

“We’re teaming up with Michelob Ultra, and we’re hoping to have one of the premier outdoor pregame and postgame atmospheres you’re going be able to find down here,” said Douglas Crowe, general manager for Syberg’s on Market Street.

He said the location is also planning a bar remodel.

“We’ve got to welcome the new guys to town,” Crowe said.