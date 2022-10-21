ST. LOUIS – It’s been a month since FOX 2 first reported a major setback for the new St. Louis soccer stadium. There’s still no set date on when fans can expect to watch a match in person.

According to FOX 2 partners at the Post Dispatch, the damage to the power grid will most likely cost millions of dollars. A spokesperson from St. Louis City SC told the Post Dispatch the issue is close to being resolved, but some fans are unsure.

“In my heart of hearts, I’m doubtful (it will be ready for opening day),” said Mitch Morice, a season ticket holder. “No one really wants to tell you how bad it is, but it seems like it’s a lot worse than previously expected.”

St. Louis City SC, the new Major League Soccer (MLS) team, had to move two games from the Centene Stadium due to the electrical damage caused by the St. Louis City Street Department project on 22nd Street. A city construction crew hit two electrical pipes, which eventually led to flooding in the circuit room.

“I hope they can get it rectified because we are excited to see them open up,” said JR, a fan of St. Louis City SC.

The team announced on Friday that it had sold all of its season ticket memberships.

“I’m really excited to have a Major League Soccer team and be able to go and support the team in this incredible stadium,” said Austin Adams, a member of the Fleur De Noise supporter group.

There are about 18 weeks until the 2023 MLS season kicks off.