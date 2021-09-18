St. Louis social services nonprofit receives $50,000 donation

ST. LOUIS – Charter Communications launched its Spectrum Community Assist Initiative Saturday morning at Better Family Life in St. Louis.

The five-year, $30 million initiative is aimed at revitalizing community centers in rural and urban areas while investing in job training.

Charter Sr. Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Rhonda Crichlow said $50,000 of the nationwide initiative will go to Better Family Life.

“St. Louis is number one absolutely, we are so happy to be here,” Crichlow said.

Crichlow said Charter will have helped improve 100 centers by 2025.

“This is the model that we’re going to be using,” she said.

Spectrum will also provide a smartboard along with 25 new laptops and chairs for a newly refurbished classroom named The Spectrum Training and Technology Center.

Better Family Life Senior Director of Workforce Development Steve Ingram said this gives people in the community more opportunities.

“This is huge for us because it allows us to do more with individuals who aren’t tied directly to the program,” Ingram said.

“So, anyone who’s looking for a job and opportunity, or any job seeker, through this initiative we’re going to be able to assist them.”