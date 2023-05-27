ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, May 28, 2023, the 39th Miss Fashionetta Scholarship Cotillion is set to take place at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch in Downtown St Louis. One of the 13 contestants will claim the title of Miss Fashionetta 2023.

Spearheaded by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Omega Chapter and the Ivy Alliance Foundation, the 39th annual Fashionetta Scholarship Cotillion showcases the efforts of women.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® holds the distinction of being the oldest black Greek-lettered sorority in the United States, while the Gamma Omega Chapter stands as the third-oldest graduate chapter.

Betherny Williams, serving as the President of the Gamma Omega Chapter, shares the news about the forthcoming event. Joining her as co-host for the evening is Kelley Hoskins.