ST. LOUIS – Voters will have the chance to select the next St. Louis board of aldermen president on Sept. 13. It will be the first election to operate under Missouri’s new Voter ID law.

The new law took effect over the weekend, meaning Missourians can only cast a vote by showing a driver’s license or a U.S. or state-issued ID with the voter’s photo and address.

Under the law, people without a government-issued photo ID can cast provisional ballots that will be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

Megan Green and Jack Coatar are the candidates for St. Louis Board of Aldermen president. Green and Coatar currently represent the 15th and seventh wards of the board. The two explained their visions for the role further during a candidate forum last week.

Green recently picked up an endorsement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the upcoming race for the Board of Aldermen president.

The board is seeking a replacement for Lewis Reed after he resigned amid a corruption scandal. Reed resigned from his role in June. He was one of three indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes while he served as board of aldermen president.

Ex-Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were also indicted in the scheme. Both of them, along with Reed, pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Joe Vollmer is serving as board of aldermen president on an interim basis until voters elect a successor.

Meanwhile, St. Louis voters with proper documentation can vote at one of 13 registered sites on Sept. 13 for the special election.

Lexington School (5030 Lexington Ave)

Nance Elementary School (8959 Riverview Blvd)

Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club (2901 N. Grand Ave)

Missouri School for the Blind (3867 Magnolia Ave)

Salvation Army Temple Corps located (2740 Arsenal St)

Betty Wheeler Classical Junior Academy (5031 Potomac)

Carondelet Library located (6800 Michigan Ave)

Woodward School (725 Bellerive Blvd)

Buder Library (4401 Hampton Ave)

Schlafly Library (225 N. Euclid)

Metro Academic (4015 McPherson Ave)

Froebel School (3709 Nebraska Ave)

Friendly Temple MB Church (5544 ML King Dr)

Walnut Park Library (5760 W. Florissant)

Julia Davis Library (4415 Natural Bridge)

The St. Louis Board of Elections Commissioners also reminds residents of five no-excuse absentee voting locations…

St. Louis City Election Board (300 N. Tucker Blvd)

Buder Library (4401 Hampton Ave)

Carondelet Library (6800 Michigan Ave)

Julia David Library (4415 Natural Bridge Ave)

Walnut Park Library (5760 West Florissant Ave)

Hours for the St. Louis City Election Board are Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be absentee voting set up on Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At all of the above library absentee centers, voting will take place on Mondays between noon and 4 p.m. (aside from Labor Day), Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. For more information on the upcoming election and polling places, click here.