St. Louis sports fans rooting against Rams in NFL lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis sports fans watching Thursday night’s football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams showed little interest in the outcome on the field. The bigger picture for many fans is what will happen in court.

“I’d like to see St. Louis and the County get billions,” said Will Boyer, assistant general manager of The Post Sports Bar & Grill.

He recalls the region taking a financial hit when the Rams left town. Boyer said Rams games were good for business, especially when the team played on a Monday or Thursday night.

St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authorities are suing the Rams and the NFL over the team’s move to California.

A circuit judge has ordered the NFL and several team owners to turn over their financial records. The defendants are fighting that decision. A motion hearing is scheduled for October 13th.

Sandy Goldstein is a St. Louis sports fan who recalls when the football Cardinals left St. Louis for Arizona. He believes a fair settlement would involve the NFL awarding St. Louis another team.

“We would absolutely support another football team here and I think we deserve it,” said Goldstein.

Some sports fans would like to avoid a settlement so the case can work its way through the courts.

“The NFL has the money,” said St. Louis sports fan Andy Voss. “I think it hurts a little bit more for them to have to go through the process.”

FOX 2 asked the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page if they had a preference between the city being awarded a team or a cash settlement.

Both offices declined to comment citing the ongoing lawsuit as reason they could not offer an opinion.