MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After the St. Louis Cardinals’ quick exit from the postseason, a local sports store made a transition to other sports, like hockey.

“Well, once the Cardinals fell out on Saturday, it’s time to change over,” said Andy Shifter, Hats-N-Stuff owner. “We’re looking forward to all the good things happening in the fall. We’ve got the Blues starting this week. We’ve got NFL merchandise in store. We’re gearing up for soccer season to start in February, and that’s selling.

Sports fans stopped at Hats-N-Stuff on Monday afternoon at Westport Plaza to purchase Cardinals shirts honoring Yadi, Albert, and Waino and the historic season.

“So sad,” said Missy Allen. “It’s oh so sad. Go Yadi and go Pujols. I know.”

“I know, it’s terrible that it happened, but hey there’s always next year, and we’ll come back again,” said Phyllis Brimer.

Shifter shared the pain of Cardinals fans, but he said he has learned a thing or two following St. Louis sports teams over the past 27 years.

“Hope for the best, but I have to in my business be prepared that it may not go that far,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been doing with the Cardinals and the Blues. And it’s disappointing, but yet it’s exciting because here’s the next.”

In 2023, the St. Louis XFL team Battlehawks are returning to play and the debut of Major League Soccer team St. Louis City SC at the brand-new Centene Stadium.

“I’m very excited,” Allen said. “I’m going to Florida Wednesday, and I’m going to bring my brother a shirt because he’s a soccer fan.”

The soccer season starts in the spring of 2023, along with football and baseball.