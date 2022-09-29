ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis will be packed with St. Louis Cardinals fans this weekend. Tributes to Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols will be part of the allure, drawing fans to see the playoff-bound Cardinals close out the regular season.

On Thursday, St. Louis Blues jerseys were seen around downtown as the team returned to the Enterprise Center for its first pre-season, home game.

“You can tell people are excited because more people are coming downtown,” said Cindy Fiordimondo.

Fiordimondo was enjoying a meal at the Syberg’s on Market Street, before heading to Thursday’s Blues game.

“It’s a great time of the year,” said Rusty Smith, Syberg’s regional operations manager.

He said it’s noticeable when the Cardinals and Blues are successful.

“People will stick around longer,” Smith said.

Some downtown bars and restaurants say the colliding of hockey season with baseball season is good for business.

Patrick McGlynn is the longtime owner of French Market Pizza, Shamrock Pub and Stadium Liquor. He said he expects Sunday to be the busiest day of the weekend.

“The vibe downtown is tremendous,” McGlynn said. “People come downtown and want to enjoy the city, restaurants and bars.”