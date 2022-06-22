ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to children as young as six months in the St. Louis area, following a recommendation from CDC officials last week.

A CDC panel voted Saturday to recommend vaccinating all children in the age group of six months to five years old with one of two separate COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

The City of St. Louis Department of Health, St. Louis County Department of Public Health and St. Charles County Public Health are among the agencies preparing to offer the COVID-19 vaccines to the newly-eligible children. All three departments are expected to receive the first shipment of those doses, including Pfizer and Moderna brands, at the end of this week. Appointments could begin as soon as next week.

To schedule an appointment in St. Louis City, visit the department’s COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine website to find a healthcare provider offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccinations. The Department of Health recommends contacting the healthcare provider to confirm appointment details before arriving.

To schedule an appointment in St. Louis County, visit ReviveSTL.com. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment in St. Charles County, visit the department’s website or call 636-949-1899.