ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City launched its free summer food program on Wednesday.

The city’s Department of Human Services started the School’s Out Cafe to bring local resources to bear to offer children free food and activities at more than 30 nonprofits and recreation centers across the city.

“Good nutrition for our children is a year-round goal,” said Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin. “The Department of Human Services is committed to helping make sure children don’t go hungry this summer with School’s Out Cafe.”

One meal for both breakfast and lunch is open to the children. Parents and guardians may attend the site at any time to help staff with daily operations.

The program runs from May 31 to August 19. The 31 locations and their hours can be found on the city’s website. For questions, email the Youth and Family Services Division at dhs-youth-family@stlouis-mo.gov or call 314-657-1654, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.