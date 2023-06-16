ST. LOUIS – Nearly a year ago, 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai was hit by a car and killed near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewea Street.

Now, with help from several districts, the city is funding new traffic-calming measures around the area.

On Friday, Ted Drewes was packed with people, waiting in line, and walking around. For Matthew, it was around the same area when he crossed the street last July and was hit by a car.

“A tragedy such as this, such a great kid, can never be replaced.” said St. Louis Alderman Joe Vollmer.

A friend of Nikolai’s family, Vollmer says this tragedy has deeply affected the family. What’s frustrating to family and friends is the fact that all it took for change was a walk across the street and a car passing by to claim his life.

“Unfortunately it’s a little too late for the Nikolai family, said Vollmer.

He tells us, to avoid another situation of losing a life too soon, it’s the reason several districts have pushed for these traffic-calming efforts.

The hit-and-run happened right by Ted Drewes, in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street.

“You’re talking about a very popular place that’s on a very busy street,” said Vollmer.

It’s a situation many run into daily. Many locals who came by the ice cream shop told FOX 2 they have both seen and encountered situations that could have ended in the loss of a life due to unsafe driving and unaware walking.

“I actually almost saw someone almost get hit over here,” said Taylor Johnson, a lifelong St. Louis resident. On Friday, she brought her kids to the popular place to enjoy the weather and a sweet treat, which can be difficult because she feels their safety is a concern.

“Even as an adult, I get scared to cross the street sometimes,” said Johnson.

For others, it’s a bit of a different case. FOX 2 watched the moments many residents crossed the busy section of Chippewa close to Prather Ave, with almost no regard for oncoming traffic.

“In theory, all around St Louis right now,,traffic safety is a huge issue. Due to a lack of police, staffing, people think they can get away with things,” said Vollmer. He went on to say,“It’s not about stricter policies, it’s about enforcing the ones we have.”

Alderman Vollmer says it’s also about investing in public safety.

“Median along with crosswalk, I believe solar-powered yield signs they put up on crosswalk signs,” said Vollmer on changes. He says, it’s only the start of strengthening safety.

“Mostly everything along Kingshighway, Grand and Hampton right now is highly dangerous,” said Vollmer. “One of the most dangerous areas right now is Hamptom and Wilson.”

It’s situations of losing a life too soon that has Vollmer voicing

“If his legacy is that he’s made sure no one else has suffered through this, then his legacy is a great one.”

City officials tell us we could see those traffic changes as the calming efforts wrap up in late spring, early summer of 2024.