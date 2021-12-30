St. Louis street unexpectedly drops, diverting I-70 traffic to another exit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Department of Transportation crews have closed westbound Bircher at Union because the street dropped. The pavement unexpectedly lowered and crews are working on coming up with an appropriate fix.

Traffic back up

The intersection is located near I-70 and drivers may want to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted northbound while the street is closed. There is a traffic backup on the interstate and side streets while crews work on the issue.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.