ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.

The streets department is hosting a job fair Tuesday, August 23. They’re teaming up with the Slate Missouri Job Center. The city has been behind on trash pickup in some neighborhoods because of a lack of drivers and broken-down trucks.

They’re looking to fill vacancies in the refuse division and the recycling program along with the street, traffic, and towing divisions.

Tuesday’s job fair is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Wohl Recreation Center.