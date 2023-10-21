ST. LOUIS – The Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is taking place at Union Station, marking a celebration of courage and hope, as stated by the organizers. Those who register for the walk show their support for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

The event starts at 8 a.m. with the walk officially starting at 9 a.m. Fox 2 is a sponsor of this significant event. Our very own FOX2’s Mike Colombo will be on-site to cover the walk, and Laura Simon will join him later in the morning. If you spot them at the event, please feel free to stop by and say hello.