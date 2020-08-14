St. Louis suspect nabbed in ‘Operation LeGend’ to make court appearance today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two men are behind bars and facing a long list of federal charges. They are the first arrests since the start of Operation LeGend to crack down on violent crime. One of those suspects will make his first court appearance today.

Operation LeGend is a group of federal agents working undercover to make big busts and arrests in response to the gun violence in the city of St. Louis. They have made two arrests since the program started in St. Louis one week ago.

The government says one of the men is a suspect in a murder that happened in St. Louis during February. Deandre White, 24, faces a federal charge for being a felon with a gun. Authorities raided his house and say they found a weapon, ammunition, and what they believe to be hundreds of fentanyl pills. They say undercover agents have been buying the drugs and the guns from him for months.

According to court documents, in their motion for a pretrial hearing, the federal government states that White is in St. Louis Police custody as a suspect in the murder of a six-year-old boy back in February. The boy and his nine-year-old sister, who survived, were shot in a car on North Euclid. Police think White was the shooter.

Troy Jackson, 28, is also charged for being a felon with a gun and intended to sell fentanyl. He was already out on parole, and on the run for murder and assault charges. Authorities arrested him a south St. Louis County hotel Sunday.

An assistant US Attorney says these two men are were some of the most dangerous criminals on the streets.

Operation LeGend is made up of a slew of agencies like city police, the FBI, ATF, and US Marshals. Authorities say they are expecting to see more arrests of dangerous criminals in the days to come.