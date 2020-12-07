St. Louis Symphony Orchestra director to lead Nobel Prize Concert

ST. LOUIS – Stéphane Denève, the director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will lead the Nobel Prize Concert in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday.

The concert, which is only held once a year, celebrates the best of humanity. Recent conductors to lead the Nobel Prize Concert include Gustavo Dudamel, Christoph Eschenbach, and Andris Nelsons.

Denève will lead the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Igor Levit in pieces by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Guillaume Connesson, and Andrea Tarrodi.

You can watch the concert live at noon on Tuesday at the Nobel Prize website or on YouTube.