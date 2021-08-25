St. Louis Symphony Orchestra gives free concert on Art Hill once again

ST. LOUIS – After a year of COVID-related interruptions, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s annual free concert is set to return to Forest Park.

The free concert on Art Hill marking the start of the symphony’s season has been a tradition since 1968.

The Post-Dispatch reported this year’s concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 22.

The program will include selections from Beethoven’s “Symphony Number Five,” Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” along with works by Bernstein and John Williams just to name a few.

The evening ends with a fireworks display.

