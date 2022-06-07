ST. PETERS, Mo. — People in St. Peters got a special summer treat Tuesday night, a special performance from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra right in their own backyard.

The lawn of the 370 Lakeside Park Pavilion in St. Peters was filled with hundreds enjoying beautiful music under sunset skies.

Concert attendee Tracy Branstetter and her entire family came out to the concert to watch the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra up close.

“We are a musical family,” said Branstetter. “So, when he found out that the St. Louis Symphony was coming we were excited because my two kids started playing the violin.”

The symphony’s string quartet played a variety of music from popular ballads to Italian folk songs. The evening could not have had better weather with mild temperatures and low humidity, which the musicians said was perfect for their instruments.

The event was made possible by donations from the St. Charles City County Foundation, in order to promote Italian culture.

Lisa Bedian with the City of St. Peters said the event was very well attended, and the city is thankfully for all the partnership to make it happen.

“Everyone I talk to is how to big smile on their face,” said Bedian. “We’ve had people come here for the last couple of hours, so that’s really exciting.”

Maureen Byrne said social settings like these are almost better than the concert hall.

“We don’t often get to walk up to people who are waiting to hear the music, introduced ourselves, and really connect on that human level. On the flip side of that, our audience is in a community setting like this. They can talk with us,” Byrne said.

Branstetter’s son, James, plans to be a professional musician one day. So the concert was a very special treat.

“We play violin, so I think it’s inspiring to us to play more and practice and more,” James said.

There are eight more concerts here in St. Peters this summer. You can find the full schedule here: https://www.stpetersmo.net/sunset-fridays.aspx