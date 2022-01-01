St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones Sunday concert

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Sunday, Jan. 2, concert.

The performance of Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined, in consideration of the recommendations of health officials, and the availability of the orchestra and venue, according to a press release.

The SLSO asks audience members to keep their tickets for a future performance and they will be contacted when a new date is confirmed.

“The SLSO thanks patrons for understanding,” the press release states.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or contact the box office at 314-534-1700.