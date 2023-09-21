ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra begins its 144th season with a free concert Thursday night on Art Hill in Forest Park.

You’ll get to enjoy everything from classical music to songs from your favorite films. The performance concludes with a fireworks display.

There will also be a family fun zone and food trucks at the top of Art Hill. The concert is free and begins at 7:00 p.m.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s 144th season continues through May 3. You may purchase tickets at SLSO.org.