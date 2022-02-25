St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to hold annual Black History month concert

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus will celebrate Black History month with an annual Lift Every Voice concert Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Powell Hall in Grand Center.

For this year’s concert, Broadway actress and singer Capathia Jenkins joins the orchestra and IN UNISON Chorus, according to a press release.

It will also feature traditional spirituals, selections from “The Wiz,” and “The Wizard of Oz,” a version of the Black National Anthem of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” in addition to “Juba Dance” from Symphony No. 1 by Florence Price, and a tribute to Aretha Franklin. 

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700. 

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for audience members ages five and older. Masks are required inside Powell Hall.

