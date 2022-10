ST. LOUIS – Get ready for hard tacos, soft tacos, dessert tacos, and more.

It’s St. Louis Taco Week.

You can support restaurants while enjoying $5 taco specials all week long. Navigate your way through the city with the official St. Louis Taco Week App, which has a map with all participating restaurants and their specials. There are also plenty of contests with great prizes.

Taco Week begins Monday, October 10 and runs through the 16th.