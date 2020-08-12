St. Louis taking a stand against racism; FOX2 special hosted by Shirley Washington

ST. LOUIS – There’s been a tremendous increase in racial awareness since the death of George Floyd. Protests continue across the country and candid, sometimes painful conversations about race and racial injustice are being had. Many residents in St. Louis are working diligently to dismantle racism.
FOX2’s Shirley Washington hosted a special called, “St. Louis Taking A Stand Against Racism.” The hour-long special featured 15 different voices.
Panelists include:
- Rev. Traci Blackmon, Senior Pastor of Christ the King United Church of Christ
- Rabbi Susan Talve, Central Reform Congregation
- Pastor John Chung, Spirtual Formation at the Journey, Tower Grove
- Dr. Javier Orrozco, Exec. Dir. of Human Dignity and Intercultural Affairs, Archdiocese of STL
- Rev. Clinton Stancil, Senior Pastor at Wayman A.M.E Church
- Cori Bush, Democratic Nominee for US Senate (Missouri District 1)
- Dr. Jenna Voss, We Stories
- Dr. Pam Washington, We Stories
- Carol Daniel, KMOX and President of STL chapter of National Association of Black Journalists
- Linda Lockhardt, Former NPR Reporter
- Aisha Sultan, Home and Family Editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Amir Brandy, Co-Owner Real STL News
- Elliott Davis, FOX2 News
- Matt Whitener, Yardbarker.com