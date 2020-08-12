St. Louis taking a stand against racism; FOX2 special hosted by Shirley Washington

ST. LOUIS – There’s been a tremendous increase in racial awareness since the death of George Floyd. Protests continue across the country and candid, sometimes painful conversations about race and racial injustice are being had. Many residents in St. Louis are working diligently to dismantle racism.

FOX2’s Shirley Washington hosted a special called, “St. Louis Taking A Stand Against Racism.” The hour-long special featured 15 different voices.

Panelists include:

Rev. Traci Blackmon, Senior Pastor of Christ the King United Church of Christ

Rabbi Susan Talve, Central Reform Congregation

Pastor John Chung, Spirtual Formation at the Journey, Tower Grove

Dr. Javier Orrozco, Exec. Dir. of Human Dignity and Intercultural Affairs, Archdiocese of STL

Rev. Clinton Stancil, Senior Pastor at Wayman A.M.E Church

Cori Bush, Democratic Nominee for US Senate (Missouri District 1)

Dr. Jenna Voss, We Stories

Dr. Pam Washington, We Stories

Carol Daniel, KMOX and President of STL chapter of National Association of Black Journalists

Linda Lockhardt, Former NPR Reporter

Aisha Sultan, Home and Family Editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Amir Brandy, Co-Owner Real STL News

Elliott Davis, FOX2 News

Matt Whitener, Yardbarker.com