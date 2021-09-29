St. Louis task force reports spike in new COVID hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS – After days of seeing the number of COVID patients in the hospital decrease in the St. Louis area, hospital admissions have made a big jump.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the number of new hospital admissions of COVID patients almost doubled, jumping from 44 yesterday to 81 today.

But the task force is reporting some relief, saying overall COVID numbers in the region have decreased giving hope that the delta variant Delta surge of the coronavirus is waning.

Every measurable category of hospital statistics saw a drop except admissions. This week the task force reported the lowest number of child hospitalizations that The area has seen during the Delta surge.

There are 12 children ages 0-18 with COIVD in task force hospitals six of those are in the ICU. The task force says of the 363 hospitalized COVID patients adults and children 68 are fully vaccinated.