St. Louis tax professional pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud, and more

ST. LOUIS – A tax preparer pleaded guilty Thursday to identity theft, wire fraud, and more.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Robyn T. Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and five counts of tax fraud all “in connection to her work as a tax preparer at Roberts Tax Professionals.”

The office said she “is responsible for causing the overpayment of more than $400,000 in tax refunds by preparing fraudulent tax returns.” They said Roberts also stole “social security numbers and fraudulently claimed dependents, education expenses, and business losses on behalf of both herself and other taxpayers.”

“Tax preparers have a duty to their clients to prepare complete and accurate tax returns that comply with the law,” Special Agent in Charge, Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation, St. Louis Field Office said.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2022.