ST. LOUIS – Two teachers from the St. Louis region have advanced to the finalist stage as nominees for the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. This program highlights the crucial role that outstanding teachers play in their students’ lives.

On August 31, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced the finalists for Regional Teachers of the Year who are competing for the prestigious 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

The selection process started with 34 regional teachers who represented each of Missouri’s nine Regional Professional Development Center areas. The winners, finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will receive recognition during an event on October 16.

The newly crowned Missouri Teacher of the Year will also have the honor of representing the state as the nominee for the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

Last year, Christina Andrade Melly, an English Language Arts teacher from the Ritenour School District’s Ritenour High School, was named the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

St. Louis area:

David Choate, Rockwood R-VI — English Language Arts, Lafayette High School

Kaylin Bade, Washington School District — Agricultural Sciences, Washington Middle School

Missouri area:

Maria F. Derner, Belton 124 — English Language Development, Belton High School

Sabria El-Kurbu, Moberly School District — High School English, Moberly High School

Heather Helle, Scott City R-1 — Music, Scott City Elementary and Middle School

Kathryn Victoria Inman, Greenville R-II — English Language Arts, Greenville Elementary School

Greg Kester, Potosi R-III — Social Studies, Potosi High School