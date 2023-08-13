ST. LOUIS — Officers responded to a stolen car report in the 1500 block of Salisbury. The victims were two juveniles who were visiting a friend they only knew by a nickname. During their visit, the friend brought three unknown black male teens over to visit as well. At one point, the friend indicated he had to return home. Shortly after he left, the three unknown teens produced guns and ordered the victims to drive them around the city.

Near North 20th Street and Breman Ave, they made victims reset their phones and hand them over. The victims were told to remove their shoes and clothes before being ordered out of the car. The suspects fled in a 2004 black Mazda Tribute belonging to a victim. They sought help at a relative’s house to call the police. The case is still under investigation.