St. Louis to resume parking enforcement as economy reopens

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Parking Division announced Tuesday that parking enforcement will resume Monday, June 1.

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones halted most ticketing collections and escalation of late penalties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers should read posted signs carefully before parking.

Tickets will be issued for illegal parking, including but not limited to the following:

Street sweeping days

No parking zones

Fire hydrants

Vacant lots

Improper diagonal directions

Parking meter enforcement will return on June 8, 2020. Look for additional information about adjustments to late penalties as the economy begins to re-open.

“As treasurer, I have been laser focused on helping St. Louisans safely survive these challenging economic times. We are working on a safe, phased return,” Jones said. “If you need more help, please sign up for a free, online 1-on-1 financial counseling session or class with our Office of Financial Empowerment at stlofe.org.”

St. Louis suspended most ticketing, collections, and escalation of late penalties on March 16, 2020. Since then, the treasurer’s office has been offering financial tips and resources, available at stlofe.org and Facebook.com/STLTreasurer.

All departments have implemented skeleton crew and work-from-home plans when possible. Offices and garages have been continuously, thoroughly cleaned with numerous precautions to protect the health of St. Louisans.

Further updates will be posted at ParkLouie.com and STLTreasurer.org.