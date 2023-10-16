ST. LOUIS — Topgolf is opening its newest St. Louis area location this Friday. The location has been under construction for a year. The Midtown venue is located along Chouteau Avenue and will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels.

Around 400 people will be working at the St. Louis Topgolf location as bay hosts, bartenders, cooks and more. This is the company’s 92nd outdoor venue and second in the St. Louis area. The other location is in Chesterfield, Missouri along I-64.

“Topgolf’s commitment to community engagement and support is commendable. It’s an exciting addition that will undoubtedly enhance the social fabric of St. Louis and create lasting memories for years to come,” states St. Louis 11th Ward Alderwoman Laura Keys.

“We are thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Midtown St. Louis. This project represents another significant investment in our neighborhood, city and region,” states Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D.

What do you do at Topgolf? Well, the company is embracing its “not golf” reputation for fun. You can use the conventional driving range, but there’s a lot more to it. You can also aim for giant targets in the field and play virtual courses and games like Angry Birds.

Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer on other players. Technology built into the bays tracks each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics.

There is also a full-service restaurant, a rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming.