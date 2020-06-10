St. Louis treasurer shares personal story after surgery for a common issue people don’t talk about

ST. LOUIS – Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones made a soul-baring post on Facebook about a surgery she is undergoing Wednesday.

Doctors found multiple fibroids in Jones’ uterus in January and scheduled a surgery for April but, due to COVID-19, her surgery was pushed back two months.

Jones said she started experiencing heavy, cloth-staining periods after she gave birth to her son 13 years ago.

“I just chalked it up to part of being a woman and didn’t think that anything was wrong until my blood tests started coming back as being borderline anemic,” Jones said.

After talking with her OBGYN, Jones was sent for an ultrasound.

“I was on the table in the ultrasound tech’s office and she started marking off these little round things,” she said.

Doctors found four quarter-sized fibroids in her uterus.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during childbearing years”

The Mayo Clinic says black women are more likely to have fibroids and have more severe symptoms.

According to Black Women’s Health Imperative, a national organization focused on improving black women’s health, black women are two to three more times likely to have fibroids than white women.

“There’s a whole host of different theories about what causes them, there was one that was related to hair relaxers, and maybe it could be our diet, maybe could be stress, you know, black women tend to take on a lot of stress taking care of ourselves, taking care of our families, being a primary breadwinner in most of our families, being single moms,” Jones said.

Jones said she wanted to share her story to help other women not suffer for as long as she did.

“They should not suffer in silence, if they feel like something is wrong, definitely talk to your provider,” she said.

Jones is seeking reelection for a third term as city treasurer on the August 4 ballot.

She said she is still a bit groggy from surgery as of Thursday afternoon, but she is recovering and should return to the campaign trail early next week.