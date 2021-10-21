St. Louis turns purple today to raise awareness about domestic violence

ST. LOUIS – Purina is painting the town purple in recognition of the National Day of Action to Raise Awareness about Domestic Violence.

A lighting ceremony will take place at the Saint Louis Wheel and Union Station Downtown Thursday. 1,000 new Downtown LED smart lights will also glow purple. Everything will be lit at 6 p.m.

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is also participating in Turning STL Purple. From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a table set up in the cafeteria to help spread awareness. Employees will be in purple giving out information and resources from the YWCA.

