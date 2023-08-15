ST. LOUIS — It may be a little far off to think about Christmas, but now may be the time for some parents to start planning. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express train ride at St. Louis Union Station.

The Polar Express is the magical story of a boy’s search for the real meaning of Christmas, based on the beloved children’s book. The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on November 17 and continue through December 30th.

Tickets start at $41, and can run up to $100. Learn more here.