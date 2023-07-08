ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat with the family then Union Station has a new exhibit highlighting the former train station’s history.



Guests enter a train ticket lobby and move into a series of themed rooms. Rooms range from a mirrored infinity view, and a train caboose that turns users into giant and small figures, to a room that transports visitors from real-life color to old-time black and white. Scenes filled with giant passenger luggage, optically fascinating clocks and even the Gateway Arch are part of the experience.

If you plan on coming down the exhibit opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Tickets are ten dollars.