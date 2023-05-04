ST. LOUIS – Workers from one St. Louis-area labor union on strike after their contract expired a few days, placing some St. Louis area construction projects are on hold.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 are working to negotiate a new contract with the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis. The latest I.U.O.E. 513 union contract expired on May 1.

Len Toenjes, president of the AGC of Missouri, says both sides met Wednesday after a few weeks of negotiations. He says there has been progress toward a new deal, but a few issues are still being discussed.

“The bad news is there are projects that are closed right now where the operating engineers are not working and are on strike,” said Tonejes in a phone call with FOX 2. “The good news is talks are continuing, and both sides are continuing to meet and work together to reach an agreement.”

I.U.O.E. 513 shared an update on its website Thursday, saying their union heads “have not yet come to an agreement on wages, conditions, and job security. We will continue to fight for the conditions that protect you and how you provide for your family.”

Most construction projects involving the union are postponed, but those working on the BJC Renewal campus, MLS Stadium, Chain of Rocks Bridge project and a select few other projects are still working because those projects are protected under project labor agreements.

Tonjes more talks will continue and there’s also a federal mediation service involved in the process.