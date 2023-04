ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University will host a free public lecture on the Catholic Church and racial justice.

It’ll be led by reverend Bryan Massingale, a professor of theological and social ethics at Fordham University. He’s also a consultant to the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops.

Massingale’s talk starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Center for Global Citizenship, located at 3672 West Pine Mall.