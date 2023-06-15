CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – With a continuing shortage of workers in the aviation industry, St. Louis University is working to get more young people interested early. SLU’s Aviation Summer Academy returns this week.

20 campers from 17 high schools across Missouri, Illinois, California, New York and Texas will attend a course at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights.

They’ll get hands-on experience from certified flight instructors learning about flight science, aerial navigation, aircraft design, and air traffic control. Aviation students from SLU will also serve as instructors.