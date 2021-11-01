St. Louis unveils proposed 14-ward redistricting map

ST. LOUIS- The city’s new 14-ward redistricting map was revealed today. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said it’s a rough draft.

The proposed map was unveiled at a virtual meeting of the aldermanic Legislative Committee.

The Board of Alderman must reduce the number of wards from 28 to 14 under a charter amendment passed by voters in 2012. The new lines would apply for the 2023 aldermanic elections.

Reed said the biggest challenge is to make sure the proposed map doesn’t get thrown out due to gerrymandering. He said the latest Census data shows 44% of St. Louis City’s population is white and 43% is Black.

Proposed redistricting map

He said the committee is trying to make sure there the new map reflects that and also tries to preserve neighborhood boundaries as much as possible.

Reed explained during the darker pink areas where the population is more than 90% Black and the darker gray areas are where the population is more than 90% white.

The map appears to show 7 wards with a majority of Black voters and 7 wards with a majority of white voters.

Reed said the group is also working to make sure the population of each ward is comparable. He said there are parts of the city that are more densely populated than others. He said currently proposed District M has about 13.25% of the city’s population and proposed District L has 25%.

There will be virtual public hearings held Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 pm so people can learn more about the proposed map.