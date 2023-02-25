ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is celebrating the accomplishments of 14 area journalists.

A special salute to excellence in communications and media recognition program was held downtown. The program highlights professionals who demonstrate a mastery of their craft, as well as a commitment to advocate for balance and perspective in stories.

Fox 2 & News 11 are proud to announce that among the honorees were our very own anchor Blair Ledet and supervising producer Kimberly Young.

We celebrate their achievements and contributions to media in St. Louis along with “the Urban League.