St. Louis Urban League leader hopes his COVID battle inspires others to get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States. Since then, half-a-million people have died from the virus.

A St. Louis leader has recovered after the fight of his life and is now sharing his story to encourage others to get vaccinated.

The Urban League is one of the most effective civil rights and social organizations in the country. James Clark, vice president of the Urban League’s Division of Public Safety and Community Response, is hoping to educate others on the seriousness of the virus and the importance of the vaccine.

“My experience with COVID-19 was riveting. It was the most debilitating thing I have had in my life,” Clark said.

For decades, Clark has been on a mission to inspire, uplift, and change the world. His life came to a screeching halt after contracting the virus.

“Millions of people have died because of the virus. I believe I had a close to near-death experience that I could never have imagined,” he said. “The vaccine is the solution. While it does not give you total protection, it will lessen the impact that it has on your body.

“I had the common cold before. I had the flu and even pneumonia. This was a whole different level of illness, one that I did not think was possible beyond anything I could ever imagine.”

Clark is a long-time familiar fixture on St. Louis streets, taking to residents and being a role model for young men in the community.

Clark survived COVID-19 but said it wasn’t easy.

“I had no energy, I could not do anything for days, I could not get up to brush my teeth or shower,” he said.