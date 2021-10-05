St. Louis veteran-run business is helping other veterans find jobs

ST. LOUIS – The owner of Patriot Commercial Cleaning has come a long way in the past 10 years. Tim Smith is an Army veteran who served in Iraq but struggled when he returned home.

“That was a tough transition for me not having work and not knowing what to do,” he said.

Smith started cleaning buildings and eventually formed his own business after surviving another challenge. He was diagnosed with lung cancer after being exposed to burn pits in Iraq.

After going through four rounds of chemo and losing 25% of his right lung, Smith is all smiles.

“I feel very blessed to be here,” he said.

Smith also felt an obligation to help other veterans. He decided to help veterans find employment with his business.

“We know how to accomplish whatever mission is out there,” he said. “Our mission is cleaning. Our mission is to get the job done up to high standards and so that’s conversations that we have and that’s what we do.”

Kevin Bradley is an Army veteran who found employment with Patriot. He loves coming to work, cleaning, and making sure the building he’s in charge of in the Central West End is looking good.

“Working with other veterans is just so great,” he said.

Bradley said he appreciates Smith reaching out to other veterans.

“I’m very, very excited to come to work all the time,” he said.