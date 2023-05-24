ST. LOUIS — Join Soldiers Memorial on Monday, May 29, for the re-dedication of the Vietnam War memorial, which will be a big deal because 254 more heroes will be added.

The Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum has been a place to remember the brave men and women who died while serving their country for 85 years.

The names of 214 people from St. Louis who died in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War were written on the Court of Honor at Soldier’s Memorial in 1979. Since then, the names of 254 more people from St. Louis who died in that war have been found.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System was used to find out who died in the war. This huge, public, online database has a lot of ways to look for people, such as by home of record, date of death, place of death, etc. Missouri Historical Society realized right away that a lot of the people who met the criteria for the Vietnam War Memorial were not actually on the memorial. They crossed the DCAS information with other sources, including news articles, memorial websites, and online sources.

Watch the Red and Black Brass Band play, and then follow them as they lead a parade to the Court of Honor. During the procession, people will be able to pick up yellow carnations that stand for “Gold Star Families” and put them at the Memorial. After the service, people will be able to take tours of the Soldier’s Memorial.

Run-of-Show:

9:45am | Introductory and Seating Music—Red and Black Brass Band

10am | Welcome and Introduction

10:05am | National Anthem—Red and Black Brass Band

10:10am | Invocation—American Legion Post 77 Chaplain, Rev. James Williams

10:13am | POW/MIA Remembrance Service—St. Louis Service Women’s Post 404, American Legion

10:20am | Pledge of Allegiance—Darlene Coates, Commander, American Legion District 11/12

10:23am | Dr. Jody Sowell, Missouri Historical Society President and CEO

10:28am | Rose Noonan, Commander, American Legion Department of Missouri

10:33am | Mayor Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis

10:38am | Mr. Robert “Bob” Fulstone, US Army, 1968–1974, Vietnam Veterans of America

10:50am | Dedication of Memorial; Reading of the Names

11:30am | Three-Volley Salute—American Legion Tom Powell Post #77

11:32am | Taps—Rufus Shannon, American Legion Tom Powell Post #77

11:35am | Procession to Memorial; Laying of Wreath at Vietnam War Memorial; Laying of Golden Carnations at Memorials—Led by Red and Black Brass Band