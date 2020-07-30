St. Louis violence taking a toll on neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS – Recent violence in parts of north St. Louis is leaving behind heartache and taking a toll on those nearby. Less than a mile from Wednesday’s deadly shooting on Floy that left 3 people dead is a barbecue business that’s been a neighborhood staple.

Keyon Watkins helps run St. Louis Q near the corner of West Florissant and Goodfellow. He said he grew up in the area and hopes people realize how many hard-working families are in neighborhoods known for violence.

“Everybody is trying to make a living and take care of their family,” said Watkins. “You know, the same thing everybody else wants.”

He’s grown numb over the amount of violence in St. Louis.

It’s become the new norm and it shouldn’t be.”

Marcia Cashaw lives on Switzer Avenue and maintains a front yard flower garden. She also believes more needs to be done to curb violence.

Cashaw recently ducked into the garden after hearing gunshots. Her home is also located a block away from where 2 people were recently shot and killed. She’s also been standing in her kitchen at a time when a shooting was happening near her home.

“It’s horrible,” said Cashaw. “We really work hard to try and keep our place nice and I just don’t know what to say. It’s just really getting bad.”

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will be discussing more about a plan to restore peace during a news conference scheduled for Thursday. James Clark is the executive director of the organization’s Neighborhood Alliance and VP of Public Safety.

“This is the most important issue facing the St. Louis metropolitan area right now,” said Clark. He believes a true St. Louis renaissance starts in neighborhoods. The Walnut Park area will be a priority.

“We will be going door to door effective immediately helping with everything from utility assistance to jobs to working with neighborhood churches, working with former gang members and former drug dealers to really get to the root of what is driving the crime and the violence,” said Clark.

He believes large scale engagement must begin in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and East St. Louis to bring about the change needed.