ST. LOUIS – Voting for the 2024 St. Louis Walk of Fame is underway until June 20.

There are 120 members on the selection committee who will choose the next three recipients with a St. Louis connection in fields like music, acting, entertainment, sports, and science. The three winners will each receive a bronze star along Delmar Boulevard in University City.

Among this year’s 16 nominees are actress Jenna Fischer, The Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards, ‘Back to The Future’ writer and producer Bob Gale, and NASA Apollo flight director Gene Kranz.

The St. Louis Walk of Fame was founded in 1988 to showcase great St. Louisans.