St. Louis warrant amnesty starts today

ST. LOUIS, MO – Better Family Life, Inc. (BFL) will start the 2021 St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Initiative on Aug 16 at 9:00 am.

Individuals with outstanding bench warrants or an old minor offense are able receive assistance from the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program, by being allowed to set a new court date.

Tyrone Turner, Vice President, Community Engagement and Development, Better Family Life, stated “. “Those that have low-level warrants have a difficult time gaining employment and taking care of their day-to-day chores; everyone deserves a second chance,”.

Seventeen Local municipalities are participating in the Amnesty Initiative this year. Through the BFL website, participants can start their process. It costs $10 plus a small processing fee that allows participants to select an unlimited number of municipalities. Participants can then take a printed copy of a voucher from BFL to the municipality and pay the fee to drop the warrant. The municipality will then assign a new court date.

For more information visit the Better Family Life, Inc website.

