ST. LOUIS – A new report recognizes Washington University as the 15th best college in the nation.

Niche, a platform dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, recently released its “2023 Best Colleges in America” list. The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Washington University received an overall “A+” grade from Niche. The university’s report card also featured an “A+” grade in academics, value, diversity, campus life, professor, dorms, campus food and student life.

The university left the following message, in part, on its Niche review:

“At WashU, you will draw strength from a community of achievers who inspire each other with their creativity and tenacity. You’ll acquire the confidence and skills to succeed as a professional and as a person, ready to change the world. You’ll learn from faculty leading their fields, and you’ll have the opportunity to work side by side with them on independent projects.”

Three Illinois colleges ranked within the Top 100 of Niche’s list, including Northwestern University (No. 14), University of Chicago (No. 16), and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (No. 59). The Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the top university in the report.

More than 4,000 top colleges and universities in the country were recognized on this year’s list, featuring millions of reviews from students and alumni among the honored universities.