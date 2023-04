ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Navy is sailing into St. Louis for Navy Week.It runs from May 8th through the 14th.Sailors will teach the community about the navy, its history, and its importance to national security.There will also be musical concerts by the navy band “Great Lakes,” demonstrations by the ceremonial guard, and a parachute jump by the navy’s parachute team.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction