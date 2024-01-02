ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman is behind bars after she allegedly fired shots at a St. Louis County post office Tuesday morning.

Marlisha Gatewood, 36, is accused of firing shots around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the United States Postal Office building at 9810 Halls Ferry Road.

According to a probable cause statement, St. Louis County police responded to a report of shots fired and found Gatewood outside the building. She reportedly told officers that she left a gun on the sidewalk.

Investigators noticed a “circular defect” in one of the post office windows that looked consistent with a gunshot. Police spotted a .22 caliber pistol on a sidewalk, in addition to a spent shell casing and multiple rounds of ammunition nearby.

Gatewood was arrested shortly after police arrived. Police did not disclose how many shots were fired. The probable cause statement says she admitted to shooting at the post office building, but the motive remains unclear.

Prosecutors have charged Gatewood with one count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the investigation. She is jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond in St. Louis County.