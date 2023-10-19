ST. LOUIS – On October 18, a St. Louis woman admitted to stealing money from her 96-year-old great-grandmother and pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to felony bank fraud. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 19.

The woman, Alexis Butler, 35, confessed that at some point before December 2, 2022, she used her great-grandmother’s personal information to access her St. Louis Community Credit Union account.

On December 2, 2022, she transferred $2,000 to another person. The following day, she opened an account for herself at the credit union and began moving her great-grandmother’s funds into her own account. As part of her guilty plea, Butler acknowledged that between December 2, 2022, and January 19, 2023, she fraudulently withdrew $26,700 from her great-grandmother’s account. However, she re-deposited $7,500 into the account on January 6.

Both parties have agreed to recommend a three-year prison sentence for Butler, and she will also be ordered to repay the stolen money.